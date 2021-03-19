Over 40% of students attempt JEE Main twice

Over 40 per cent students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, competitive test for admission to Undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes twice this year. The second session of JEE Main was conducted between March 15 and 18, 2021.

Students said multiple attempts at JEE Main 2021 has helped to improve their final scores. A student on request of anonymity who appeared for the second session said, "I attempted for the first session of JEE Main in February but I was not happy with my marks. So, I thought of giving it another shot because we have multiple attempts this year."

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the JEE Main 2021 exam will be conducted four times in a year in February, March, April and May 2021. The first session was held from February 23 to 26, 2021 and, the second session was held between March 15 and 18. The results of the first session were declared on March 8.

The third session will be held from April 27 to 30 and the final one from May 24 to 28. Students have been given multiple attempts to reduce chances of dropping out. Ravindran Kannad, a student preparing for JEE Main in April and May said, "I am planning to appear for JEE Main in both April and May. I want to try and improve my score. It is a good provision this year as our best score will be calculated as our final score."

JEE Main is conducted for admission to UG engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), institutions and universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It also serves as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.