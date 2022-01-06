IIT Guwahati declared containment zone after 60 test positive for COVID-19

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) campus has been declared a containment zone after 60 cases of Covid-19 were found on the campus, reported news agency ANI.

According to the government order, no entry and exit of people will be allowed on the campus.

“In view of detection of 60 Covid-19 positive cases in IIT, Guwahati under North Guwahati police station of Kamrup district..hereby, declare the entire campus of IIT Guwahati a containment zone,” said in the order issued by the District Magistrate of Kamrup district on Wednesday.

"North Guwahati Revenue Circle has submitted report on IIT Guwahati, where 60 persons were sick and tested positive for COVID-19 with details of their place of stay and their boundaries," according to a statement by the authority on Wednesday.

"North Guwahati Police Station will prepare the list of persons who came with direct contact or indirectly to the above mentioned affected person during the event of their recent history and ensure sample collection of all the contacted personnel (directly or indirectly) by deploying the medical persons,"it added.

"It should also be ensured that the confirmed case be isolated and given medical care," stated the press release.

"Ms. Rashmi Pratap, ACS, Circle Officer, North Guwahati Rev. Circle, will ensure that the orders promulgated under containment zone are strictly followed and no law and order situation arise thereoff," according to the statement.

"She will also monitor the entire situation and ensure that proper facilities like food, sanitizers, health check-ups, collection of samples, etc. go on unhindered," as per the statement.

"The following activities will be debarred: 1. No entry and exit of population will be allowed in the irr, Guwaliaii campus under containment. 2. All statutory and other directions listed above will be strictly enforced," stated the order.

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in nearly five months as 1,216 more people, including 187 children, tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, the health department said.

The toll mounted to 8,466 as two patients succumbed to the virus in Bhubaneswar.Fifty-three other coronavirus patients in the state have died due to comorbidities, according to data.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

