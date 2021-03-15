If voted to power in West Bengal, BJP will uplift status of tribals: Union Minister Amit Shah

Bankura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister should think of the family members of the dead BJP cadres.

“Mamata Banerjee is saying that she is in pain but still she is campaigning but she should think of the mothers of 130 deceased BJP workers who were killed by the violence of ruling Trinamool Congress,” slammed Shah.

Taking a potshot at Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the injury she sustained in Nandigram was due to a conspiracy to kill her, the Union Home Minister said the Election Commission after initial investigation called it an ‘accident’.

Claiming that the ruling Trinamool Congress didn’t do anything for the Santhals, Shah said if voted to power BJP will not only build a museum to commemorate the Santhal leaders but will also make a scheme where the Santhal children can further their higher education.

“The natives and the tribals are always neglected by the TMC government. But the BJP will uplift their lives by providing a proper health and education system. If voted to power the BJP government will build Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University in Jhargram for the tribal community,” mentioned Shah.

Shah also added that under the ‘Stand Up India Scheme’, if voted to power then the BJP government will allocate Rs 100 crore to help the tribal community become ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant).

The Union Home Minister also addressed a public rally in Jhargram virtually, as due to a helicopter glitch he couldn’t reach the venue.

“I was going to come there for a campaign. Unfortunately, my helicopter was damaged and I couldn’t come to see you. I will not call it a conspiracy,” said Shah sarcastically hinting towards TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

At a time when BJP heavyweights, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are campaigning in West Bengal, BJP cadres of different districts on Monday agitated in front of BJP’s Hastings office in Kolkata demanding change of the candidates who are contesting the polls.

Some cadres were also heard saying that they will pitch individual candidates if the Central Election Committee of the BJP doesn’t change the candidates immediately.