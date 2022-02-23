'If uniform is prescribed it has to be followed in both degree & PU college': Karnataka HC Chief Justice on hijab row

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi in its hearing on Wednesday said that the interim order passed by the court which prohibited the wearing of religious dresses by students in classrooms, will apply to both degree colleges and Pre-University (PU) Colleges, where uniform has been prescribed.

"If uniform is prescribed it has to be followed, whether it is degree college or PU College... We are making it very clear, wherever, whether it is degree college, government college or under-graduate, where uniform is prescribed, it has to be followed, so long as the matter is pending before the Court", the Chief Justice added.

The Court also clarified the high court proposal of no religious garments in schools and colleges applies to only students and not the teachers.

The order comes in response to the submission that teachers are being forced to remove headscarves. Reportedly, a guest lecturer in a private college in Karnataka had resigned after she was allegedly asked not to wear a hijab or display any religious symbol.

The Full Bench had further clarified that its order was confined to institutions with a prescribed dress code. "We make it clear that this order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform", the order had said.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, who began submissions on behalf of the CDC said that interference of religion with secular education should be kept to a minimum. Imposing uniforms in school is to ensure that it is secular and that it is public order.

Senior Advocate SS Naganand, appearing for PU college said that it was decided in 2004 to make uniforms compulsory. There was no problem and students were attending classes.

(with sources inputs)

ALSO READ Karnataka hijab row: Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar arrested for tweet against High Court judge

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:54 PM IST