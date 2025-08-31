 Plea In Supreme Court Seeks EC Rules To Regulate Political Parties, Curb Bogus Outfits And Crime Links
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPlea In Supreme Court Seeks EC Rules To Regulate Political Parties, Curb Bogus Outfits And Crime Links

Plea In Supreme Court Seeks EC Rules To Regulate Political Parties, Curb Bogus Outfits And Crime Links

The plea alleged that "bogus political parties" were not only posing a serious threat to democracy but also maligning the country by appointing hardcore criminals, kidnappers, drug smugglers and money launderers as national and state office bearers after taking huge amounts of money from them.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | PTI

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to frame rules for registration and regulation of political parties to promote secularism, transparency and political justice.

The plea alleged that "bogus political parties" were not only posing a serious threat to democracy but also maligning the country by appointing hardcore criminals, kidnappers, drug smugglers and money launderers as national and state office bearers after taking huge amounts of money from them.

"There are no rules and regulations for political parties. Therefore, many separatists have formed their political party to collect donations. Some office bearers of these parties have succeeded in getting police protection also," said the plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

Referring to a recent media report, the plea claimed that the income tax department found a "fake" political party that was "converting black money into white by deducting 20 per cent commission".

FPJ Shorts
US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video
US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Check Guidelines Here
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Check Guidelines Here
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out BEST Spots In City
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out BEST Spots In City
Upcoming IPOs: Keep Cash Ready In Your Pocket, Earn Big Next Week As 8 IPOs Hit The Market – See the List
Upcoming IPOs: Keep Cash Ready In Your Pocket, Earn Big Next Week As 8 IPOs Hit The Market – See the List
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In Explosion At Lucknow Firecracker Factory
article-image

"Transparency and accountability in the working of political parties are essential in public interest as they perform public function and, therefore, ECI must frame rules and regulations for them," the plea, filed through lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said.

It said the apex court has initiated various reforms to bring transparency and probity in public life.

''The move to regulate political parties within the ambit of the Constitution would pave the way for robust democratic functioning," it said.

Alternatively, the plea has sought a direction to the Law Commission of India to examine the best practices of developed democratic countries and prepare a comprehensive report on registration and regulation of political parties to reduce corruption and criminalisation in politics.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Plea In Supreme Court Seeks EC Rules To Regulate Political Parties, Curb Bogus Outfits And Crime...

Plea In Supreme Court Seeks EC Rules To Regulate Political Parties, Curb Bogus Outfits And Crime...

41-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies Of Snakebite While Wearing Crocks In Bengaluru

41-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies Of Snakebite While Wearing Crocks In Bengaluru

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In Explosion At Lucknow Firecracker Factory

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In Explosion At Lucknow Firecracker Factory

125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: 'Natural Disasters Testing Country, Causing Grief To Every Indian,'...

125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: 'Natural Disasters Testing Country, Causing Grief To Every Indian,'...

Department Of Posts Halts US-Bound Mail Amid Lack Of Regulatory Clarity On Duty Collection

Department Of Posts Halts US-Bound Mail Amid Lack Of Regulatory Clarity On Duty Collection