'If there was no Congress, there would be no Emergency, Sikh massacre': PM Modi; watch video

New Delhi: Prime Minister in an apparent attack on the Opposition Congress said that if there was no Congress, there would be no Emergency, and Sikhs would never have been massacred.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Motion of Thanks in a reply to speaking on President's Address, he made slating attacks on the Opposition.

"Some Members asked- if there was no Congress, what would happen...I would like to say, if there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, there would be no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred, the problems of Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened", the PM said.

In a scathing attack at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the biggest threat to our democracy is dynastic parties.

"When one family gets too prevalent in a political party, political talent suffers", the PM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is the only country in the world, which is witnessing high economic growth and also keeping inflation in check at about 4-5 per cent, which was in double digits before 2014.

"The US is facing the worst inflation in 40 years. The UK is facing the worst inflation in 30 years. Similar trends are visible in many other European countries. However, we have kept the inflation in check in the range of 4 -5 per cent. During the UPA regime, inflation had touched double digits. We are the only large economy with high growth and low inflation," said PM Modi, in Rajya Sabha in his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.

PM Modi further slammed Opposition parties for showing the lack of trust in the Indigenous COVID-19 vaccines.

"Some of the leaders of the Opposition parties showed immaturity in the last two years. We have seen how games were played due to political vested interests. Campaigns were launched against Indian vaccines to create doubts in the minds of the people," said PM Modi.

PM Modi had replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the Parliament on Monday evening.

"Some people need self-introspection. When an all-party meeting over the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic was called and the government gave a detailed presentation, attempts were even made that some of the parties skipped such an important meeting. They themselves did not come and boycotted the meeting," he added.

PM Modi also said that he had been shocked to see some Members saying that India's vaccination drive is not a big deal. "At the same time, I want to assure everyone that till the pandemic exists, we will protect the poor of the nation," PM Modi said.

He said that the government worked for the people irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion. PM Modi slammed the Opposition for adopting a confrontationist approach even when the government is working for the welfare of the people. "The mindset that being in the Opposition means creating hurdles for welfare measures is wrong," he added.

Prime Minister also hailed the Startup ec-system, saying the number of unicorns in India within a year has surpassed the total unicorns created in India ever.

Earlier on Monday while addressing Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack at the Congress, alleging that the grand old party gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai and spread coronavirus.

"During the first wave, the Congress crossed the limit," the PM said. "When we had lockdown, when WHO was advising to 'stay wherever you are'... the Congress at the Mumbai railway station gave tickets to labours to go and spread coronavirus," he added.

PM Modi said he thinks the grand old party has made up its mind to not come to power for the next 100 years. He also gave several examples where the Congress has remained out of power for years.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:57 PM IST