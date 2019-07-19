If not Sonia Gandhi, Congress old guard may want Priyanka Gandhi to lead

New Delhi: The Congress may be veering towards Priyanka Gandhi becoming the new party President to end the current impasse, but there are no signs of leadership crisis ending anytime soon with Rahul Gandhi leaving for the United States.

Priyanka Gandhi's name has come up after the old guard failed to convince Sonia Gandhi to take over, said sources. Priyanka is now the first choice of the old guard despite the fact that Rahul is adamant on not having the new President from the Gandhi family. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot are the most likely choices for the top post outside the family.

However, there are no indications from Priyanka Gandhi about going for a larger role in politics other than her tweet on Nelson Mandela on Thursday where she recalled how "Uncle Nelson" had told her that she ought to be in politics long before anyone else did.

"The world misses men like #NelsonMandela more than ever today. His life was a testament to truth, love and freedom. To me, he was Uncle Nelson (who told me I ought to be in politics long before anyone else did!). He will always be my inspiration and my guide," she tweeted on Mandela's 101st birth anniversary, setting off speculation about her next move.

Ever since the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka Gandhi has concentrated on Uttar Pradesh. A majority of her tweets in the recent weeks have been on the situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress won only one out of 80 seats in the northern state even as Priyanka Gandhi was in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh during the elections. Even Rahul could not retain his family bastion Amethi.

Several voices in the Congress are now openly saying that Priyanka Gandhi should take charge.