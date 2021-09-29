'If Congress isn't doing anything, we can't be sitting ducks': Abhishek Banerjee after ex-Goa CM Luizinho Falerio, 10 others join TMC

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Falerio on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee and TMC MP Saugata Roy.

Soon after joining the TMC, Falerio said that he had joined the TMC to put together the Congress family to fight the ‘devious’ BJP.

“The Congress is fragmented now. There is TMC, Sharad Pawar Congress , Indira Congress etc. So I will unite the Congress to fight the BJP. The BJP has taken India and Goa at least 45 years behind. A credible alternate face is needed in Goa for which I have joined TMC,” claimed Falerio, adding that even through agencies the BJP couldn’t beat TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Falerio also claimed that he had joined politics just to serve the people.

“I started my political journey from the West and now I have reached the East and the sole idea is to serve people,” Falerio said, urging all the Congressmen to unite against BJP.

Notably, along with Falerio a total of 10 leaders including Sahitya Akademi Award winner and poet Shivdas Sonu Naik, South Goa Advocates Association President Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa, Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar, Former MLA from MGP Lavoo Mamledar, Congress General Secretaries Yatish Naik, Vijay Poi and Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik joined the Trinamool Congress.

Taking further potshots at the BJP, Falerio alleged that there is an ‘economic breakdown’ in Goa and pan India.

“There is an economic breakdown. Administration has totally collapsed in Goa. In a verdict, SC had asked the BJP government to find out 35 thousand crore rupees that was looted in an illegal mining case but still nothing has been done. The Mhadei river which is the lifeline of 60 percent of population has been diverted to Karnataka. Only didi can be an alternative there,” further mentioned the former Chief Minister of Goa.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the TMCs fight is not against Congress but BJP.

“If Congress isn’t doing anything, we can’t be sitting ducks. We need to save India, and for that it is essential to defeat the BJP. Congress has been in the national opposition space for the last 7 years. TMC has been consistently defeating BJP,” claimed Abhishek.

TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed that there will be many more joining in Goa on Thursday under TMC Lok Sabha MP Prasun Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MPs Shantanu Sen, Derek O’ Brien and TMC MLA Manoj Tiwary.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “Nabanna's being used as TMC party office. The Bhabanipur candidate is discussing tomorrow's poll with Goa TMC appointees at State Secretariat? Regular breach of administrative protocols.Wonder if Chief Secretary is typing appointment letters on TMC letterheads. EC is sleeping?”

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 08:40 PM IST