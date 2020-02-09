'If Congi gets 0 seats on Feb 11...': Subramanian Swamy takes a jibe at Congress over Delhi elections

To provide a bit of context, while all exit polls predicted a victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, with an increased number of seats for the BJP, most opined that there would be little or no change in the numbers for the Congress. In the last Assembly election, the the AAP and the BJP had won 67 and three seats respectively. The Congress, which had ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 drew a blank in the 2015 polls.

The India Today-Axis poll forecast 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP, while the ABP-CVoter put the Delhi's ruling party's tally at anywhere between 49 and 63 and that of its main rival between five to 19.

Almost all exit polls predicted little change in the fortunes of the

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted that Kejriwal will retain power with the AAP winning 47 seats against 23 for the BJP.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.