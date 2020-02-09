'If Congi gets 0 seats on Feb 11...': Subramanian Swamy takes a jibe at Congress over Delhi elections

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress over their projected performance in the Delhi Assembly elections.
"If Congi gets 0+- seats on Feb 11 in Delhi election then there will be a huge crisis unless Congi is already dead," he wrote on Twitter.
To provide a bit of context, while all exit polls predicted a victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, with an increased number of seats for the BJP, most opined that there would be little or no change in the numbers for the Congress. In the last Assembly election, the the AAP and the BJP had won 67 and three seats respectively. The Congress, which had ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 drew a blank in the 2015 polls.
The India Today-Axis poll forecast 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP, while the ABP-CVoter put the Delhi's ruling party's tally at anywhere between 49 and 63 and that of its main rival between five to 19.
Almost all exit polls predicted little change in the fortunes of the Congress.
The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted that Kejriwal will retain power with the AAP winning 47 seats against 23 for the BJP.
The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.
The Congress however has rejected the exit polls. Citing the failure of the exit poll in Haryana and Maharashtra, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said his party had done better and it would be proved on February 11. He added that feedback from the party workers put forth a different story.
The party is expecting good showing by individual candidates. According to a high-level party source, the Congress focused on 26 seats and is hoping to bag half of them.
They are not the only party to have rejected the exit polls. Soon after the poll predictions were announced, several BJP leaders also dismissed the estimates.
BJP IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya reminded that it is only on February 11, following the counting of votes that the final results would come.
"So indulge yourself with the exit polls but don't lose sleep over it," he wrote on Twitter.
He had earlier predicted "a landslide mandate" for the BJP on February 11 and added that the party would win over 45 seats.
Similarly, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari predicted that all the exit polls will "fail". The BJP will get 48 seats and form the government he predicted in a tweet.
"There will be a huge difference in exit polls and the final results. We will wait for exact polls. Exit polls had failed in May elections (17th Lok Sabha polls) as well," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told ANI on Saturday.
While echoing Javadekar, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi added, "Exit Polls have taken the analysis of two booths per Assembly Constituency. This analysis is based just on 0.12 or 0.15 per cent considering that there are over 13,000 booths. Second, this analysis is based till 4 or 5 pm after which 11 to 15 per cent votes have been polled. So we think that our voter comes out of home after lunch. So these exit polls do not include that 11-15 per cent votes."
(With inputs from agencies)
