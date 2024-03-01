If BJP Win Again, Gas Price Can Be Increased Up To Rs 1,500-2,000: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

WB CM Mamata Banerjee |

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might increase the cost of cooking gas cylinders up to Rs 1,500-2,000 if it returned to power at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering in Bengal's Jhargram district on Thursday, the TMC chief claimed the party would force the masses to return to collecting wood for fire.

"We distributed rice free of cost... If they (BJP) win again, the gas price can be increased up to Rs 1,500-2,000. You have to collect cow dung and wood again for the cooking. This is the scenario in Delhi. They don't love West Bengal and tribal people," Mamata Banerjee said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee warned that central teams sent by the Union government are trying to stoke communal tension in the state.

"The central government has sent around 450 teams, till now, to Bengal. They are the ones who are trying to stoke communal tensions in Bengal. We have to stand united against them," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister hit out at the central government for blocking the disbursement of funds to the state.

Banerjee further said that just like the state government is providing beneficiaries with MGNREGA funds, it will do so for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as well if the Centre does not release funds for it by April 1.

"If by April 1, the Center does not release money for Awaas Yojna, the state government will release funds for the same, just like we are releasing MGNREGA funds for the deprived beneficiaries," the Chief Minister said.

Warning people of false promises, Banerjee alleged that the Congress and Left are working in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.

"During elections, the BJP promises to give 15 lakh delivered to each account, but we all know these are fake promises. Congress and Left are supporting them (BJP) in Bengal. But unlike them, what we promise, we deliver," the Chief Minister said.