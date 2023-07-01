Identity Theft Allegations: Prof N John Camm Twitter Account Threatens Legal Action Against Accusers

A Twitter account purportedly belonging to renowned German cardiologist Dr N John Camm threatened legal action against Twitter accounts which accused him of identity theft after he praised UP CM Yogi Adityanath for maintaining law and order and sought his intervention to control riots in France.

"We have noticed that several individuals including lawmakers and groups are found to be involved in spreading rumours regarding identity of Dr.N John Camm. We have all valid documents to prove his identity in the court and therefore we are initiating legal action against those who are are involved in organised defamation. Our team is taking screenshots of all defaming tweets and remarks and will initiate legal actions as per law," a picture tweeted from Prof. N John Camm's account read.

The account also responded with the picture to various Twitter accounts which had mocked him for being a fraud.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What's the story?

The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a response Saturday to a tweet that had gone viral, suggesting that Yogi Adityanath should be sent to France to handle the ongoing riots within a 24-hour timeframe.

In their official tweet, the verified handle of Yogi Adityanath's office highlighted the effectiveness of the "Yogi Model" in establishing law and order, stating that whenever extremism fuels riots and chaos emerges anywhere in the world, people seek for the transformative approach implemented by “Maharaj Ji” in Uttar Pradesh.

Who is the real Professor N John Camm?

The tweet demanding Yogi Adityanath's intervention originated from an account under the name Professor N John Camm, claiming to be a senior interventional cardiologist. However, doubts surrounding the true identity of the account holder surfaced among social media users.

Speculations arose, suggesting that the handle actually belonged to Dr. Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who had previously faced arrest in a cheating case.

Dr. Rohin Francis investigates the matter

Dr. Rohin Francis, a consultant cardiologist, shed some light on the matter, sharing his observations and findings regarding N John Camm on Twitter.

Francis expressed familiarity with N John Camm within cardiology circles, describing him as someone "lacking a filter and often displaying misogyny, anti-LGBTQ sentiments, racism, and anti-vaccine views."

His "investigation" revealed that N John Camm's personal website contained numerous typos and mentioned a period spent at St George's Hospital in London, where the real Professor John Camm practices cardiology.

Francis also discovered poorly photoshopped images of N John Camm supposedly taken in India, as well as a profile banner featuring a non-existent residential complex, claimed to be the planned N John Camm Institute in Rajasthan, set to open in 2027.

Digging deeper, Dr. Francis uncovered a case report authored by Narendra John Camm and came across dissolved UK-based companies listing Narendra John Camm as a director, with the job title of cardiologist. Two of these companies shared the name "Braunwald," a reference to Eugene Braunwald, a renowned figure in modern cardiology.

The investigation took an intriguing turn when Dr. Francis found that the original name of the Twitter account, N John Camm, appears to be Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav.

In addition to this, the doctor discovered that the real Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, formerly known as N John Camm, had faced suspension for several years, leading to the possibility of a name change, and had even been arrested in India on charges including kidnapping.

Read the full thread here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After tweet from account of Prof. N John Camm praising 'Yogi Adityanath Model' went viral, many began sharing the thread by Dr. Rohin Francis and raised question over authenticity of the account.

The Free Press Journal has not independently verified the credibility of the claims and whether the given account indeed belongs to the famous European cardiologist Dr N John Camm.