ICSE, ISC board exam 2021: CISCE releases revised dates for improvement, compartment exam on cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released the revised timetable for the August 20 Improvement, Compartment exam on cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Exam 2021 on August 20 for Improvement and Compartment candidates has now been rescheduled to August 19 as per the official notice because Muharram will be observed on August 20.

As CISCE schools have awarded marks to the students based on an alternate assessment policy, several concerns abound regarding the rechecking of assigned marks. Thus they had announced that students that are not satisfied with their results may register for the improvement exam.

The results of the Class X Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Class XII Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations were announced online by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The pass percentage for Class X ICSE stood at 99.98 per cent while the pass percentage for Class XII ISC stood at 99.76 per cent for the academic year 2020-2021. According to the council, girls outshined boys by 0.2 per cent margin in ISC class 12 results.

