Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:12 PM IST

NEET UG 2021: Click here for cut-off scores from last year; exam on September 12

FPJ Web Desk
NEET UG 2021: Click here for cut-off scores from last year; exam on September 12 | Pexel

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 exam will be conducted across the country on September 12 following the Covid-19 protocols.

The NEET 2021 which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was earlier scheduled on August 1, however, it is now slated to be held on September 12.

In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced earlir this month.

The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English.

Click here for the cut offs of previous year:

  • General 720-147

  • OBC 146-113

  • SC 146-113

  • ST 146-113

  • UR/EWS & PH 146-129

  • OBC & PH 128-113

  • SC & PH 128-113

  • ST & PH 128-113

The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate NEET-UG 2021 is expected to be released soon on neet.nta.nic.in.

The application form correction window was shut on August 14 and the window for submitting the examination fee was closed on August 15.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:12 PM IST

