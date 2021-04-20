ICSE cancels Class 10 board exams amid rising COVID-19 cases

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has now cancelled the upcoming ISCE board exams, overriding its earlier notice of postponement. In an announcement made late on Monday, the board said that it's earlier notification would now stand withdrawn. For Class 12, there has been been no additional update, and the exams remain postponed.

"Given the present worsening situation of the COVID- 19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to CANCEL the ICSE (Class X) 2021 Examination. The options given in the earlier Circular dated 16tth April 2021, now stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest," read a notice from the board signed by Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon.

The notice also urged affiliated schools to move forward with the admission process for Class 11 and begin online classes for them. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus. It is however not yet clear what criterion will be used to evaluate the students in lieu of the cancelled board exams.

"The status of the ISC (Class XII) 2021 Examination remains the same. as per the Circular dated 16th April 2021," the council added. For the uninitiated, the earlier circular had indicated the exams were postponed and that the situation would be reviewed and a final decision given by the first week of June.