ICAI CA exam 2021: Intermediate exam results to be announced today or tomorrow at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icia.org

Students who had appeared for CA Intermediate exam conducted in July 2021 will be able to check their results today on September 19 or 20.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said that the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 will be announced on either of the dates.

The candidates shall be able to check the results of the July exam on the official websites of the institute, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA Inter result will be announced for both old and new courses.

Candidates are required to login with their registration numbers or pin numbers, along with their roll numbers to download ICAI result from official websites. The institute has also made arrangements for sending January Inter results via email. For that, the candidates who want to receive their results via email will have to register at icaiexam.icai.org.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through email immediately after the declaration of the result,” the institute said.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 08:20 AM IST