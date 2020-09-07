IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020 postponed; new dates to be announced at ibps.in

On Monday, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection postponed IBPS RRB Preliminary exam 2020 that were scheduled to be conducted on September 12 and 13. The examination for selection of RRB PO, Clerk and SO will now be held on a future date.

The institute announced that exams will not be conducted due to some unavoidable circumstances. The new dates will be announced on ibps.in soon.

The institute issued the notice regarding the same. The notice read, "Further to our Notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020. Revised dates will be posted on authorized IBPS Website. Candidates are requested to visit the authorized Website www.ibps.in regularly"

The recuritment drive will fill 9638 vacant posts. The exam would be conducted online and a total of 80 objective type questions will be included in the question paper.