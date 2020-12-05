IBPS CRP Clerk Prelims 2020: Exam begins today; check important instructions here

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS Clerk Preliminary 2020 examination on December 5, 12, and 13, 2020.
The exam will be held in 4 shifts. Like every year, it will be conducted online. However, this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IBPS has updated an information handout for the online exam on its official website at ibps.in.
Candidates are advised to ensure that they follow all the guidelines of IBPS CRP clerk 2020 prelims exam.
Here is the list of some important instructions for the candidates appearing for the IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020:
Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.
Candidates should reach the centre 15 minutes before the reporting time.
Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue - Mask, gloves, personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), simple pen, exam related documents, scribe (i applicable).
It is mandatory for all the candidates to have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone showing their risk factor.
Candidates will have to show their AarogyaSetu status to the Security Guard at the entry of the exam venue.
If a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration which is provided along with the admit card to this effect and show the same to the Security Guard.
Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on AarogyaSetu App will not be allowed entry.
Candidates (and Scribe, if applicable) will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature.
In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the centre.
Candidates must follow the social distancing rules during the exam and avoid to share any of their personal belongings.
