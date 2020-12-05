IBPS CRP Clerk Prelims 2020: Exam begins today; check important instructions here

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS Clerk Preliminary 2020 examination on December 5, 12, and 13, 2020.

The exam will be held in 4 shifts. Like every year, it will be conducted online. However, this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IBPS has updated an information handout for the online exam on its official website at ibps.in.

Candidates are advised to ensure that they follow all the guidelines of IBPS CRP clerk 2020 prelims exam.

Here is the list of some important instructions for the candidates appearing for the IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020: