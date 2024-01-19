'I Wish I Too Had...': PM Modi Gets Teary-Eyed While Launching PMAY-Urban Housing Scheme In Solapur; Video Surfaces |

In a heartfelt moment during the inaugural address of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban) scheme in Solapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional as he talked about the housing scheme in Maharashtra.

"Today the country's largest society is built under PM Awas Yojana has been inaugurated. It was my promise in 2014 and coming back to see it is a fulfilling moment and I thought, I wish I too had gotten a chance to live in such a house in my childhood," PM Modi shared in his inaugural address.

The beneficiaries of the housing scheme include handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, bidi workers, and drivers, among others.

"I am happy that the pledge we had taken for the thousands of poor and labourers of Solapur is being fulfilled today. The day I came here to lay the foundation stone of this project, I had given you the guarantee that I would soon come to give the keys to your houses," the Prime Minister added.

"Today, Modi has fulfilled this guarantee. Remember, Modi's Guarantee means 'Guarantee Ke Poora Hone Ki Guarantee'!" he added.

He emphasized the government's dedication to the welfare of the poor and the implementation of schemes to make their lives easier.

Our Govt Follows Shree Ram's Ideals: PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted the challenges faced by the poor under previous governments and reiterated his commitment to a government dedicated to the welfare of the poor since 2014.

"Our government, following the ideals of Prabhu Shree Ram, has been ensuring that good governance and honesty exist in the country," the Prime Minister said.

"For a long time, slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' were raised in the country. But despite these slogans poverty was not eliminated. Schemes were made in the name of the poor, but the poor did not get their benefits," he said.

"The middlemen used to loot their rightful money. The policies, intentions and loyalty of the earlier governments were in the dock," he added.

Projects Worth ₹2,000 Cr Inaugurated

During the address, the Prime Minister inaugurated 7 Amrit Projects worth Rs. 2,000 crore across different cities in Maharashtra, extending congratulations to the people of the state on this special occasion.

AMRUT 2.0 is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country and coverage of sewerage/septage management.

In line with the government's philosophy, PM Modi emphasized the dignity of labour, self-reliance, and the welfare of the poor.

"As soon as the government was formed in 2014, I had said, 'My government is a government dedicated to the poor.' Therefore, we implemented such schemes one after the other, which would reduce the difficulties of the poor and make their lives easier," he said.

"Prabhu Shree Ram has been the greatest inspiration for us to remain dedicated and committed. It is Ramrajya which has inspired everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's faith and everyone's efforts," he added.

PM Modi concluded with anticipation for the historic consecration of Ram Lalla, expressing devotion during this special time ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister shared the significance of the moment and the end of the decade-long practice of having darshan in a tent.

PM Modi Speaks On His 11-Day Anushthan

"I am now busy with my Yama Niyamas under the guidance of some saints and I am following them strictly before the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. It is also a coincidence that my ritual started from the land of Panchavati from Nashik in Maharashtra," PM Modi said.

"This time is full of devotion for all of us. That historic moment is going to come on January 22, when Lord Ram is going to sit in his grand temple. The decades-old pain of having darshan of our idol in a tent is now going to go away," he added.

During the programme, the Prime Minister dedicated more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra and 15,000 houses to Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur.

Further, the Prime Minister kickstarted the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.