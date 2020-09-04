I will surely meet you all during my tenure: Highlights of PM Modi's address to young IPS officers

PM Modi while addressing the young IPS officers said that Yoga and Pranayam are efective stress busters. "Yoga and Pranayam are good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always benefit. You will never feel stressed no matter how much work is there," he said.

As many as 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy, according to a release by PMO.

"They joined the Academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad with other services like IAS, IFS, etc," it said.

During the basic course training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, probationers undergo training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing.