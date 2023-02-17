e-Paper Get App
I-T department finds 'irregularities on certain tax payments' after surveying BBC offices

I-T department finds 'irregularities on certain tax payments' after surveying BBC offices

The I-T department said that it has found "irregularities on certain tax payments" by the British Broadcasting Company (BBC).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
I-T survey continues at BBC: Govt draws flak as ‘action ruins India’s image’ & ‘affect press freedom’ |
The Indian Income Tax department issued a statement on its surveys at the offices of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai.

The I-T department said that it was found "irregularities on certain tax payments" by the British Broadcasting Company (BBC).

More details to follow...

