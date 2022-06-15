'I seek forgiveness': Kiran Bedi apologises for joke about Sikhs

Kiran Bedi's book 'Fearless Governance' launched in Hindi | ANI

On Tuesday, former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Kiran Bedi apologised after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused her of hurting the sentiments Sikhs at a book launch event in Chennai.

The accusations came after a video surfaced on Twitter which allegedly showed Bedi making a tasteless joke at the expense of the Sikh community at an event that promoted the launch of her new book Fearless Governance was widely shared on social media on Monday.

Regarding the incident, AAP Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh had this to say: "When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected sisters and daughters. 12 o'clock was the time to attack the Mughals. This is the history of 12 o'clock."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sikhism came into conflict with Mughal laws, because they were affecting political successions of Mughals while cherishing saints from Islam. Mughal rulers killed many prominent Sikhs for refusing to obey their orders, and for opposing the persecution of Sikhs.

Seeking “forgiveness,” Bedi tweeted, “I have highest regards for my community. I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) be kindly not misread. I seek forgiveness for this. I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in Seva & loving kindness.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We did Path and Seva same morning. I am a devotee. I seek Baba’s blessings all the way. I started the day with Path in the house. Please do not doubt my intention. I have the highest regards and admiration for my community and my Faith,” she added.

Bedi also shared screenshots of obscene messages which she has been receiving for the last two days for her comments.

Bedi also shared screenshots of obscene messages which she has been receiving for the last two days for her comments.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Despite having regretted, I'm receiving very obscene abuses on email, WhatsApp, and Twitter handle. I urge the abusers to refrain from doing and not put me into a situation where I may have to place them in the public domain. It will be exceedingly embarrassing for the identity of abusers then," she tweeted.

While Bedi shared screenshots of the verbal abuse she received on Twitter, they were far too obscene to publish.