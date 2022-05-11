e-Paper Get App
'Laudable even if manufactured': Kiran Bedi reacts to being slammed over sharing 'fake' video on Twitter

The video posted by the IPS officer untruly claimed that NatGeo had paid $1 million for an adventurous scene in the waters, however, it was fact-checked to be a clipping from a popular television show titled '5 Headed Shark Attack’.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Earlier today, Kiran Bedi shared a video showing an adventurous sport over a water resource. The video posted by the IPS officer untruly claimed that NatGeo had paid $1 million for the unfolding scene in the waters, however it was fact-checked to be a clipping from a popular television show. It’s a scene from a 2017 TV movie ‘5 Headed Shark Attack’, said Alt News.

Being trolled for sharing incorrect information, she reacted with a caution note to the visual. "The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat," read the recent tweet.

However, it isn't new or bizarre that Bedi has shared fake content on her social media pages. Take a look at some instances from the posts wherein she took to share 'fake' information. Though she has been constantly slammed by alert netizens for such acts, she never deleted the posts or did Twitter curse over her account verification status.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:43 PM IST