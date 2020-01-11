‘I may not agree with you but...’: Manmohan Singh, Voltaire or someone else – who actually said it?

The remark is actually often attributed to Voltaire but it’s not who said it. The quote is the work of his biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall.

The quote first appeared in Evelyn Beatrice Hall’s book 'The Friends of Voltaire'. The website Quotes Investigator notes: “Yet, the elegant phrase depicted Hall’s conception of Voltaire’s internal mental attitude and not his actual spoken words. Indeed, Hall asserted that the words were hers and not Voltaire’s in a 1939 letter published in the journal “Modern Language Notes”. Nevertheless, the misunderstanding persists to this day.”

Now, Dr Singh appears to have cited Voltaire thrice. Twice in 2005 and once in 2006.

The first appears to be in August 2005 when he was speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Prajashakti. He had said: “I am aware that your publication takes a definite political view. That is the role of any publication associated with a political party or movement. Our democracy enables each one of us to hold an opinion and purvey it. Voltaire had said, "I may disagree with what you have to say, but I shall defend, to the death, your right to say it." This is the essence of a liberal democracy. No other political system gives us this liberty. We must recognise this intrinsic value of democracy and preserve it with care. It is a tribute to our democracy that a partisan publication is in fact given the freedom to be partisan!”

Later, on Nov 14 2005, while unveiling a statue of Pandit Nehru at JNU campus, Dr Singh said: “We also learn in a University how to deal with differences of opinion. For in expressing one's own opinion freely, we implicitly recognise the right of another to similarly express a different opinion freely. I do sincerely believe that a University is built on the foundation of liberalism. It can never thrive without the assurance of a liberal environment. Every member of a University community, if he or she wishes to aspire to be worthy of the University, must accept the truth of Voltaire's classic statement. Voltaire proclaimed: "I may disagree with what you have to say, but I shall defend, to the death, your right to say it." That idea must be the corner-stone of a liberal institution.”