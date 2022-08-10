I hope political stability returns to Bihar now: Prashant Kishor on Nitish Kumar's U-turn | PTI

Following Nitish Kumar's announcement that he will leave the NDA and once more work with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), poll analyst Prashant Kishor, told ANI, "I hope political stability returns to Bihar now. Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfills the aspirations of the people of Bihar."

I believe the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. I don't think this is done with the thought of creating an alternate opposition on a national level in the country: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor pic.twitter.com/sleYBuWlhp — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

"I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the 6th attempt to form govt in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled," he said.

This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. Nitish Kumar is the main actor, catalyst...As a citizen of Bihar, you can only expect that he stands firm on the formation he has now built: Prashant Kishor noted

"People of Bihar will expect that this new formation (JD (U) and RJD) lasts, and its priorities should be in sync with people's aspirations. What needs to be seen is whether or not the new govt will function better than the previous govt," said Prashant Kishor when asked if he see the news alliance lasting.