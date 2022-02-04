'I don't fear death': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi rejects 'Z' category security given by govt

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected the Z-category security given to him by the Centre a day after shots were fired at his car in western Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking in Parliament, the Hyderabad MP said: "I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen. I'll not remain silent. Please do justice...charge them (shooters) with UAPA...appeal govt to end hate, radicalization"

Meanwhile, Owaisi today said he will talk to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over the attack.

"Speaker called me yesterday and asked about my well-being. He said that he was informed by police that two people were apprehended. He said he sought a report on the incident. I will talk to Speaker today," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

Besides, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:26 PM IST