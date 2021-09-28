'I am part of the Congress ideologically, will join the party formally in coming months': Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday said he could not join Congress formally due to technical issue as he is an independent MLA. He further said that if not formally but he is part of the Congress ideologically here on.

"I could not join the Congress formally due to technical reasons. I am an independent MLA, if I join a party, I may not continue as an MLA... I am part of the Congress ideologically but I will fight the upcoming Gujarat polls from Congress symbol", Mevani said during the press conference.

(More details awaited)

ALSO READ Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani join Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:06 PM IST