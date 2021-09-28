e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:09 PM IST

Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani join Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi

FPJ Web Desk
Communist Party leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani formally joined Indian National Congress on Tuesday after weeks of speculations.

The youth leaders joined the Congress in present of leader Rahul Gandhi.

Kumar and Mewani earlier met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park in New Delhi.

Speculations to this effect were already doing the rounds for nearly one month and various dates, including October 2, were being talked about.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:09 PM IST
