Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani join Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi

Communist Party leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani formally joined Indian National Congress on Tuesday after weeks of speculations.

The youth leaders joined the Congress in present of leader Rahul Gandhi.

Kumar and Mewani earlier met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park in New Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speculations to this effect were already doing the rounds for nearly one month and various dates, including October 2, were being talked about.

(More details awaited)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:09 PM IST