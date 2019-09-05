I am only worried about economy: Chidambaram's comment after court order

New Delhi: "I am only worried about the economy," said former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday in remarks made just after a CBI court sent him to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX media case. The Congress leader gave the statement when he was asked what he has to say after the court order.

In a similar instance, on September 3, Chidambaram took a jibe at the government over the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter him when he was asked about his custody in CBI.