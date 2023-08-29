 Hyderabad: Woman Sanitation Worker Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bus While Sweeping Road; Horrific Visuals Surface
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Woman hit by speeding bus | Twitter

Hyderabad, August 28: A woman sanitation worker died while sweeping the road in Hyderabad after she was hit by a private bus on Monday. The incident occurred in Ramkote area in the heart of the city. The victim was identified as D. Sunita (35), the worker of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Hit by bus while sweeping road

According to the GHMC officials, Sunita was sweeping the road when the bus belonging to Ayan Institute of Medical Sciences hit her. She sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital.

article-image

Accident caught on CCTV

The accident occurred around 7.30 a.m. CCTV visuals show the woman sweeping the footpath when a speeding bus hits her and comes to a halt after ramming into a tree.

Negligence and rash driving by the bus driver

A GHMC official said negligence and rash driving by the bus driver led to the accident. On a complaint by GHMC officials, police registered a case and took up investigation. The officials assured financial assistance to the deceased’s family and employment to a family member.

article-image

