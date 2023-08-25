Maharashtra: State Bus Driver Holds Umbrella While Driving During Rains In Gadchiroli; Video Goes Viral |

Maharashtra: A startling video has surfaced on the internet from Gadchiroli district, capturing a unique scenario where the roof of an ST bus was leaking during rainfall. In an attempt to navigate through this challenge, the driver was seen steering the bus with one hand while holding an umbrella with the other. This extraordinary sight further fueled the debate on the government's negligence in maintaining public transportation. The video is said to be of a bus belonging to the Aheri depot.

Outcry And Political Backlash

Mumbai Congress took a stand against the government and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) by sharing the video online. Expressing concerns about passenger safety during these perilous journeys, the party questioned the adequacy of measures taken to address these issues. The video's caption displayed a grim picture of the MSRTC's services, highlighting the passengers' vulnerability.

Videos Constantly Emerging From Aheri

The Aheri depot in Gadchiroli emerged as a focal point of these distressing incidents. Earlier, a viral video showcased a similar episode where a driver managed the bus's controls with one hand while using an umbrella in the other to shield from the rain. This recurring issue exposed the lack of effective action taken to rectify the conditions of buses at Aheri depot.

Complaints have surged in Maharashtra as numerous districts grapple with the operation of dilapidated ST buses, drawing attention to their poor condition. Coinciding with the onset of the monsoon season, these ST buses have repeatedly broken down, prompting widespread criticism from both commuters and social media users. Notably, footages from the Sangli and Buldhana districts caught the public's attention, initiating conversations about the dire state of public transport.

