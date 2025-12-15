 Hyderabad Vegetable Vendor Caught Touching Private Parts, Handling Produce; Jailed After Video Goes Viral
A Hyderabad vegetable vendor, Mohammed Wasiq, was arrested and sentenced to five days imprisonment with a Rs 2,500 fine after a viral video showed him handling vegetables unhygienically. Reports indicated he touched private parts before handling produce. His shop was removed, and police affirmed strict action against hygiene violations.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
A vegetable vendor was arrested in Hyderabad’s Narayanguda area after a video allegedly showing him engaging in unhygienic conduct went viral on social media, triggering public outrage and swift police action.

According to officials, the video shows the vendor, identified as Mohammed Wasiq, touching his private parts and then handling vegetables with the same hands while at his stall. The clip was reportedly recorded by local residents, who raised concerns over public hygiene and food safety. Soon after the footage began circulating widely on social media platforms, the police took cognisance of the matter and launched an inquiry.

Following a preliminary investigation, the Narayanguda police arrested Wasiq and produced him before a local court. The court reportedly sentenced him to five days of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,500. Authorities also removed the vendor’s shop from the area as part of the action taken against him.

Residents of the locality expressed relief after the police intervention, stating that the incident had caused distress among customers and shopkeepers in the area. Several locals thanked the police for acting promptly to address the issue and ensure public health and safety.

Police officials reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating hygiene norms or engaging in behaviour that endangers public well-being.

