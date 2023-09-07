 Hyderabad Tragedy: NRI Colony Resident’s Body Booked After CCTV Reveals Locals Opened Drain Where 4-Yr-Old Drowned
Updated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
In a recent development surrounding the tragic Pragathi Nagar drowning case, several individuals from the area have been implicated in the removal of a crucial drain cover, ultimately leading to the heartbreaking death of a four-year-old boy, Mithun Reddy in Hyderabad's Pragathi Nagar.

On Tuesday morning, Mithun tragically slipped into an overflowing drain and was swept away by the relentless current.

His lifeless body was later recovered by the Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel from Turka Cheruvu Kukatpally. This heart-wrenching incident was captured by a CCTV camera, shedding light on the horrific events that transpired.

Initial Investigation and Startling Discoveries

Initially, the police registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and handed Mithun's body over to his grieving family. However, as the investigation continued, the surveillance camera footage revealed shocking revelations.

The president of the NRI colony welfare association and a watchman were seen opening the manhole cover at approximately 8:20 am on Tuesday, just moments before the tragedy occurred.

Adding to the mounting evidence, another piece of CCTV footage emerged on social media. This video depicted an individual removing the drain cover to release the accumulated water.

It became evident that sheer negligence on the part of a house owner played a pivotal role in the tragic loss of the young boy's life.

Legal Consequences for Negligence

As a consequence of their actions, the president of the NRI colony resident's body has been booked on charges of endangering life and committing a negligent act leading to death. This legal action underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for accountability.

In light of this heartbreaking incident, local authorities have issued a warning to all residents, urging them not to tamper with manhole covers. This serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of negligence and the importance of community safety awareness.

