Hyderabad: Several injured after massive explosion at chemical factory; others feared trapped

At least eight people have been injured after a massive explosion at a chemical factory in Hyderabad. Reports suggest that several others are feared trapped as firefighters tackle the blaze.

The incident took place at the Vindhya Organics factory located the industrial development area in Bollarum, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. "A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on," news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.