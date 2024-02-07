Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out At Niloufer Hospital, No Patient Hurt (Videos)

Niloufer hospital fire | X

Hyderabad, February 7: Panic gripped patients and their relatives after a fire broke out at Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 7. Multiple videos of smoke engulfing the hospital premises surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) following the fire incident. Firefighters later brought the blaze under control. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties.

"A fridge caught fire inside a laboratory at Niloufer hospital. The fire spread to rubbers kept in large quantity near the fridge, which caused a lot of smoke. Fortunately, the fire control system at the hospital was functioning and it helped control the blaze. No patient is hurt," Nampally MLA and AIMIM leader Mohammed Majid Hussain told media after the incident. Majid Hussain is also the Chairman of Niloufer hospital.

#Hyderabad - Panic situation prevailed as fire broke out at #Niloufer children hospitals in Hyderabad



Smoke engulfed the hospital premises.



No casualties reported so far. Short circuit is the cause of the fire. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/KuYfhKaDMD — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 7, 2024

Short Circuit Suspected To Be Cause Of Fire:

After the fire broke out, huge plumes of smoke bellowed out of the first floor and engulfed the wards and other wings at the hospital premises. Consequently, all patients including infants undergoing treatment in the hospital were evacuated.

Once informed, the fire department personnel along with a fire engine arrived at the spot and extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit in the switch board panel.