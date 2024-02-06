 Hyderabad Road Accident: Woman Dies On Spot After Being Hit By Truck In Hastinapuram; Shocking Visuals Surface
HomeIndiaHyderabad Road Accident: Woman Dies On Spot After Being Hit By Truck In Hastinapuram; Shocking Visuals Surface

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
A woman lost her life after being hit by a truck in Hyderabad's Hastinapuram. The purported video of the incident surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) and is going viral.

As per reports, a police officer from Meerpet police station said that the deceased, identified as 52-year-old Lakshmamma from Mahabubnagar district, was going to Hastinapuram for some work with her son and daughter-in-law. After finishing their work, they left for Champapet and Lakshmamma hopped on a scooter with 2 other acquaintances only to be met with a fatal accident a moment later. 

In the video of the incident posted on X, a moving truck can be seen hitting a scooter with three persons on it. The scooter, in an attempt to overtake the truck, tries to go past it but hits its front tyre. As a result, all three commuters fall down and in a dramatic and tragic turn of events Lakshmamma comes under the truck and gets crushed by its front tyre. Reports suggest that the woman died on the spot, while the other two sustained minor injuries. 

Police are currently examining the CCTV footage of the incident to investigate the matter.

Road accidents claiming lives of Hyderabad citizens within city limits are increasing day by day. Lakshmamma’s tragic demise comes days after a 19-month-old girl Jwealanna Midhun, lost her life after being fatally struck by a school bus in Habsiguda on January 5. The incident occurred at around 8:10 am as the toddler accompanied her brother to board the bus, turning a routine morning into a nightmare for the family.

