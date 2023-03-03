e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad Shocker! DJ murdered in suspected honour killing in Petbasheerabad

Hyderabad Shocker! DJ murdered in suspected honour killing in Petbasheerabad

Harish, who works as DJ, was fatally stabbed in the Dullapally neighbourhood within the jurisdiction of PetBasheerabad Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: DJ killed in suspected honour killing in Petbasheerabad | Pixabay

A young man was allegedly murdered in a suspected honour killing on the outskirts of Hyderabad over an interfaith wedding on Thursday.

Harish, who works as DJ, was fatally stabbed in the Dullapally neighbourhood within the jurisdiction of PetBasheerabad Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The body was identified later. 

The youth had been living in the neighbourhood for six months. He formerly lived in Yellareddyguda, Hyderabad, where he met a girl from another community.

Girl's family rejected Harish's marriage proposal

Harish relocated to Dullapally after the girl's family rejected the marriage proposal. He, however, continued to see the girl, and they married in secret.

Harish's parents have blamed the girl's family for the murder. They said that the girl's relatives murdered Harish in front of her and then abducted her.

Following a complaint from the victim's relatives, authorities arrested and questioned several individuals. The deceased was taken to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy by police.

(With IANS inputs)

Read Also
Nanded honour killing: Family strangles, burns medical student in farm, plants onions seeds to hide...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to bronchitis

Put border issue in 'proper place', work together to bring situation to normal: China tells India at...

Put border issue in 'proper place', work together to bring situation to normal: China tells India at...

Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma submits resignation as Chief Minister, stakes claim to form new government

Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma submits resignation as Chief Minister, stakes claim to form new government

Adani stocks soar up to 10% after ₹15,000 cr mega deal with US-based GQG Partners

Adani stocks soar up to 10% after ₹15,000 cr mega deal with US-based GQG Partners

Bengaluru Crime: Miscreants attack woman, mother travelling in car in Bommanahalli; video surfaces

Bengaluru Crime: Miscreants attack woman, mother travelling in car in Bommanahalli; video surfaces