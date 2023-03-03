Hyderabad Shocker! DJ murdered in suspected honour killing in Petbasheerabad

Hyderabad: DJ killed in suspected honour killing in Petbasheerabad | Pixabay

A young man was allegedly murdered in a suspected honour killing on the outskirts of Hyderabad over an interfaith wedding on Thursday.

Harish, who works as DJ, was fatally stabbed in the Dullapally neighbourhood within the jurisdiction of PetBasheerabad Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The body was identified later.

The youth had been living in the neighbourhood for six months. He formerly lived in Yellareddyguda, Hyderabad, where he met a girl from another community.

Girl's family rejected Harish's marriage proposal

Harish relocated to Dullapally after the girl's family rejected the marriage proposal. He, however, continued to see the girl, and they married in secret.

Harish's parents have blamed the girl's family for the murder. They said that the girl's relatives murdered Harish in front of her and then abducted her.

Following a complaint from the victim's relatives, authorities arrested and questioned several individuals. The deceased was taken to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy by police.

(With IANS inputs)