Hyderabad: BRS welcomes Amit Shah with 'Washing Powder Nirma' posters with a spin; check details inside

The ruling party of Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah to Hyderabad on Sunday by installing a controversial poster featuring the iconic Washing Powder Nirma girl with a twist.

Photos of BJP leaders featured on the controversial poster

The poster depicted the faces of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, and Eshwarappa, morphed onto the Nirma girl's body, implying their association with the detergent brand.

The poster in Hyderabad, which attacked the BJP, appeared during the ongoing questioning of BRS MLC and CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case. Kavitha was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday and questioned for several hours regarding the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. She has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case.

Amit Shah is in Hyderabad for the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the 54th Raising Day Parade of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad on Sunday. For the first time, the CISF held its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad’s Hakimpet.

The controversial poster by the BRS in Hyderabad has stirred up controversy, with many questioning the party's motives in attacking BJP leaders in such a manner. While the poster may be seen as a form of protest, it remains to be seen whether such actions will be effective in bringing about change or only lead to further tensions and conflicts between political parties.