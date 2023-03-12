Telangana: BRS up in arms with BJP over objectionable comments by Bandi Sanjay Kumar

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: BRS up in arms with BJP over objectionable comments by Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Kumar allegedly made the comments in the context of Kavitha's appearance before the ED in the Delhi excise policy case.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar |

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS in Telangana on Saturday staged protests at various places in the state against the objectionable comments allegedly made by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar about party MLC K Kavitha, even as the Telangana State Commission for Women took cognisance of the remarks and sought a police inquiry.

The commission asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to inquire into the matter and submit a report at the earliest, according to sources.

Kumar will be summoned based on the report, they said.

article-image

