Hyderabad: Alwal Residents Release Snake In GHMC Office After It Enters House (WATCH)

As rains continue to lash Hyderabad, residents have another problem to face – snakes. Alwal residents on Tuesday found themselves dealing with a snake that was washed up in one of the houses, and took matters in their hands after the inaction from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Terrified residents called GHMC to capture the snake that found its way into the house of a resident. After waiting for hours and frustrated with lack of action from the authorities, Sampath Kumar, one of the residents, of the area decided to capture the uninitiated reptile and transport it to the GHMC ward office.

Sampath Kumar raised a complaint with our ‘amazing’ GHMC after a snake entered his house due to the floods. He waited for 6hrs& then went to Alwal GHMC ward office with the snake to protest! #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/Pu1xSwpR6C — Revathi (@revathitweets) July 26, 2023

Kumar went to the authorities carrying the snake and released it on the GHMC ward officer’s table. The incident was captured in a video that went on social media. The video showed the snake – alive – curled up on the ward officer’s table as the residents protested the inaction of the authorities.

Rains continue to lash Hyderabad

Incessant rains have brought Hyderabad to a halt. On Wednesday, GHMC said that heavy rainfall is expected to continue to lash the city until the evening. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao d directed the state Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holiday for all schools in the state on July 26 and 27.

Cyberabad Police continued to monitor the waterlogging situation in the city and urged citizens to follow the weather forecast and plan their travels accordingly.

