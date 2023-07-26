 Hyderabad Viral Video: Man Runs Into House To Escape Lightning Strike, Miraculously Stays Unhurt
The incident was reported from the Attapur area of Hyderabad

Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Hyderabad Viral Video: Man Runs Into House To Escape Lightning Strike, Miraculously Stays Unhurt

Hyderabad has been experiencing heavy rainfall earlier this week. In one of the videos that surfaced online from the southern city, a man was seen closely escaping a lightning strike him. With seconds apart, he crossed the street where the disastrous flash broke out. He miraculously entered his house in Attapur when the lightning hit the street that he just travelled on. WATCH VIDEO

More about the viral video

It was learned that no person was injured in the chilling incident but some electrical appliances were damaged. The CCTV footage that captured the incident showed a man crossing the road and then going back home. Soon after he neared his residence's gate, the lightning struck the street and marked his narrow escape from death.

Hyderabad rains

According to reports, a Qutb Shahi-era mosque at Langer Houz was also struck by lightning on Monday evening.

IMD in its forecast pointed out that Hyderabad would experience heavy rainfall until the end of this month. A red alert was issued in regions such as Secunderabad, Charminar, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, and Khairtabad, followed by an orange alert for Kukatpally.

