 Hyderabad Accident Video: Speeding BMW Rams Into Vehicles Waiting At Red Signal; 1 Injured
One woman riding pillion was injured after a speeding BMW rammed into two cars and a bike waiting at a red signal in Hyderabad.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: Speeding BMW Rams Into Vehicles Waiting At Red Signal; 1 Injured (Screengrab) | X/@motordave2

A speeding BMW rammed into two cars and a bike at a traffic signal on the outskirts of Telangana's capital, Hyderabad on Saturday, October 4. A woman riding pillion reportedly sustained critical injuries.

The incident took place near My Home Avatar Circle in Narsingi, reported NDTV. The accident was captured on CCTV installed in the area. The video shows that the driver of the BMW lost control due to overspeeding.

Video Of The Accident:

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the vehicles were waiting at a red light when the speeding BMW came from behind and crashed into them. All three vehicles at the signal were badly damaged.

Rashmika Mandanna's Fiancé Vijay Deverakonda Shows Off His Engagement Ring During Andhra Pradesh Ashram Visit With Family—VIDEO
Indian Students' 'American Dream' At Risk As Trump Administration Caps International Enrollment At 15%
Millions of People Will Live in Space Within Decades: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Says
Sensex Advances 67.62 Points To 81,274.79, Nifty Up 22.3
The driver, identified as Abhishek G. Chandra, fled from the scene after the accident. However, he was reportedly arrested later. The police seized the BMW. A case has been registered at the Narsingi police station.

Ghaziabad: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Runs Over Pedestrians At GT Road; Chilling VIDEO...
article-image

The car was registered in the name of Madhavi Mekala and has two pending speeding challans, reported Times Now.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In another incident which took place last month, a speeding Audi crashed into four to five parked vehicles in the Sindhi Society area of Chembur. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident The vehciles were damafed in the incident. The incident reportedly occurred on a newly constructed road between Jhama Chowk and Suman Nagar in the Sindhi Society area

