Hyderabad Accident Video: Speeding BMW Rams Into Vehicles Waiting At Red Signal; 1 Injured

Hyderabad: Speeding BMW Rams Into Vehicles Waiting At Red Signal; 1 Injured (Screengrab) | X/@motordave2

A speeding BMW rammed into two cars and a bike at a traffic signal on the outskirts of Telangana's capital, Hyderabad on Saturday, October 4. A woman riding pillion reportedly sustained critical injuries.

The incident took place near My Home Avatar Circle in Narsingi, reported NDTV. The accident was captured on CCTV installed in the area. The video shows that the driver of the BMW lost control due to overspeeding.

Video Of The Accident:

Hyderabad 🚨 ⚠️



BMW Driver overspeeding + zig-zag driving, lost control before the Signal. Rearended Car & 2 wheeler & a pileup…



Overspeeding adding up max #roadrisks for all, this clip showcasing it all.



VC: @SandeepGattim

pic.twitter.com/aIh2H67x2z — Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) October 5, 2025

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the vehicles were waiting at a red light when the speeding BMW came from behind and crashed into them. All three vehicles at the signal were badly damaged.

The driver, identified as Abhishek G. Chandra, fled from the scene after the accident. However, he was reportedly arrested later. The police seized the BMW. A case has been registered at the Narsingi police station.

The car was registered in the name of Madhavi Mekala and has two pending speeding challans, reported Times Now.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In another incident which took place last month, a speeding Audi crashed into four to five parked vehicles in the Sindhi Society area of Chembur. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident The vehciles were damafed in the incident. The incident reportedly occurred on a newly constructed road between Jhama Chowk and Suman Nagar in the Sindhi Society area