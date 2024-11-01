 Hyderabad Accident: High-Speed Porsche Taycan Worth ₹2 Cr Crashes Near KBR Park In Banjara Hills; Visuals Surface
Eyewitnesses reported that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and mount the footpath. The car broke through the KBR Park grille and crashed into a tree before finally stopping.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: A high-speed luxury car crash near KBR Park in Hyderabad's upscale Banjara Hills area caused chaos on Friday morning. Visuals from the accident site show the Porsche Taycan sports car heavily damaged after it struck the KBR Park compound grille.

According to local reports, eyewitnesses reported that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and mount the footpath. The car broke through the KBR Park grille and crashed into a tree before finally stopping. Local residents experienced moments of shock and panic as they watched the high-speed incident unfold.

Local Police Launches Probe

Police arrived quickly on the scene to begin their investigation, while emergency responders evaluated the extent of damage to ensure safety in the vicinity. Local police noted that the Porsche Taycan, reportedly worth nearly Rs 2 crore, had no number plate, adding a layer of mystery to the incident.

Following the crash, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving questions about their identity and the circumstances leading up to the accident. The absence of clear information on the occupants or potential injuries has led the police to intensify their search for the driver.

The recent incident comes nearly five months after another accident that involved the same car, a Porsche Taycan, driven by a minor led to the death of two individuals. The tragic crash occurred in the early hours of May 19 when a speeding Porsche, driven by the 17-year-old, hit a motorcycle carrying two young IT professionals. The Porsche, believed to be travelling at over 200 km per hour, collided with the bike, killing both riders instantly.

The victims, Ashwini and Aneesh, both 24-year-old techies, were returning home after a party. Eyewitnesses reported that Ashwini was thrown about 20 feet into the air and landed hard, while Aneesh was hurled into a parked car, suffering fatal injuries on the spot.

