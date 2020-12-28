'Hurts the spirit of Sanatan Dharma': Hindu Mahasabha asks govt to clarify if COVID-19 vaccine contains cow's blood

The All India Hindu Mahasabha, a political party in India formed "to protect the rights of the Hindu community", on Monday demanded to know from the central government if cow blood has been used in the manufacture of any of the vaccines against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has sent a letter to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in this regard and asked that the government and pharmaceutical companies clarify whether cow's blood, or any such substance "hurts the spirit of Hindu Sanatan Dharma", has been used in the COVID-19 vaccine.

In his 'memorandum' to President Kovind, the Hindu Mahasabha chief pointed out that there are hints of an "international conspiracy to destroy religion by feeding cow's blood, meat or fat in the name of corona vaccine and medicine".

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj revealed the contents of the 'memorandum' on his Twitter handle.

"Memorandum sent to the President. Before bringing Corona vaccine or medicine to India, the government and international pharmaceutical companies should clarify to the country if the vaccine or medicine does contain cow's blood or any such substance which hurts the spirit of Hindu Sanatan Dharma," wrote the Hindu Mahasabha chief in Hindi.