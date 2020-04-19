Hundreds line up to gorge on kheer, poori and veggies at Raj Cong MLA Ramkesh Meena’s house

Hundreds line up at the house of Gangapur City MLA Ramkesh Meena where a feast had been prepared for distribution among the people. The police were deployed in the area, but no action was taken to disperse the crowd. This is when the food distribution is a violation of the orders issued by the government prohibiting any social organisation from distributing food. The order says that they must deliver the food to the administrative officials who will distribute it among the needy. Meena is an independent MLA who has extended support to Congress.

The food was distributed through a social organisation and the menu was widely advertised through various means. It said that kheer, poori (made in pure desi ghee) and vegetable would be distributed. This led to long queues in the narrow lane leading to the MLAs house. While police patrol jeep was deployed no effort was made to disperse the crowd.

According to the Vijendra Meena, SDM Gangapur City, “The food was being distributed by Gangapur Seva Samiti to the poor and needy and social organisations have been directed to do so. We will tell everyone to respect the lockdown rules. Police was deployed in the area and we are keeping a watch on the situation.”