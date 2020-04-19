Coronavirus in Mumbai: 31 nurses, 5 doctors from Jaslok hospital test positive for COVID-19

"All of them were tested subsequently and were negative. On the precautionary ground, Jaslok suspended its operations after the first case. The positive cases have come from quarantined staff in the hostel who were tested again before they would resume for work. After doing their swab testing for the second time, some of the staff members have been tested positive and they are asymptomatic. We are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and patients. We have done testing of over 1600 of our staff, nurses and doctors including precautionary measures to ensure their safety, the hospital further added.

Earlier on April 8, Twenty-one staff of the Jaslok hospital were tested positive for coronavirus after which hospital operation was completely shut.

With 1,063 new cases in 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 15,707 including foreign nationals, with 12,969 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said in a morning update.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,323, followed by Delhi with 1867, Tamil Nadu 1,323 and Madhya Pradesh 1,355, according to the Ministry data.