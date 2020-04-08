Coronavirus in Mumbai: 21 from Jaslok hospital staff test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Twenty-one staff of the Jaslok hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus after which hospital operation was completely shut. But on Tuesday the hospital administration released a statement saying “We look forward to restarting the Hospital operation from April 13 onwards.”

Hospital spokesperson said last week when one of the nurses were tested positive after which they began with the contact tracing of nurses. Following which they found more staff who were corona positive. “We have tested 1005 staff, doctors and residents which includes high risk and low risk contacts of positive patients and staff as well as precautionary testing of the department. Of that 984 staff was tested negative and 21 staff was tested positive. In addition the existing patients were also tested for COVID,” he said.

“None of the staff who tested positive is critical. Of the staff tested positive, 19 are asymptomatic and 2 have mild symptoms. 16 asymptomatic staff fulfilling the criteria of age and no comorbidities have been shifted to Seven Hills hospital and one is in Kasturba and remaining 4 are in the COVID ward of Jaslok Hospital,” he added.