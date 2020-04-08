Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nurse, technician from Breach Candy Hospital test positive for coronavirus

On the fourteenth day of the national lockdown on Tuesday Maharashtra reported a sharp spike by 150 in coronavirus positive cases, with Mumbai alone accounting for 116, taking the overall tally of the affected people in the state to 1018.

Out of the total 1018 cases in Maharashtra so far, the highest 642 are from Mumbai, followed by 130 from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad (17), Pune Rural (4), Thane (21), Kalyan Dombivli (25), Navi Mumbai (28), Mira Bhayandar (3), Vasai Virar (10), Panvel (6), Satara (6), Sangli (26), Nagpur (19), Ahmednagar (18), Aurangabad (12), Latur (8), Osmanabad (4) and Kolhapur (2).