Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nurse, technician from Breach Candy Hospital test positive for coronavirus

On Tuesday, a nurse and a technician from Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus.
As per a report by Indian Express, the hospital authorities have now initiated testing for all the staffers. BMC officials told the leading daily that they were awaiting test results before they decide to declare the hospital a containment zone. Breach Candy Hospital has now become fourth private hospital in Mumbai that has concerns of possible transmission among nurses. In the last one week, Wockhardt hospital, Jaslok hospital and Sai hospital have been declared containment zones.
On the fourteenth day of the national lockdown on Tuesday Maharashtra reported a sharp spike by 150 in coronavirus positive cases, with Mumbai alone accounting for 116, taking the overall tally of the affected people in the state to 1018.
Out of the total 1018 cases in Maharashtra so far, the highest 642 are from Mumbai, followed by 130 from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad (17), Pune Rural (4), Thane (21), Kalyan Dombivli (25), Navi Mumbai (28), Mira Bhayandar (3), Vasai Virar (10), Panvel (6), Satara (6), Sangli (26), Nagpur (19), Ahmednagar (18), Aurangabad (12), Latur (8), Osmanabad (4) and Kolhapur (2).
