Coronavirus in Mumbai: nurses, three doctors at Wockhardt to be categorised as high, mild and low risk

The BMC is about to categorise doctors, nurses and patients at Wockhardt Hospital as high-, mild- and low risk patients, just as it has been doing so in case of patients with a travel history. As of now, 40 nurses and three doctors have tested positive for coronavirus at this hospital.

The authorities, after convening a meeting with the hospital administration and nurses' association, has decided to shift high- and mild-risk staff to SevenHills and Kasturba Hospital, while the low-risk ones will quarantined at isolation centres or at the hospital itself.

“Soon, positive patients will be shifted to isolation facilities at civic and private hospitals. We are categorising the patients, depending on the state of their health,” officials said. More than 200 nurses from Kerala are working at Wockhardt hospital, of whom more than 150 are currently under observation.

A nurse working at the hospital had alleged in a video message circulating on social media that more than one staffer had contracted coronavirus, but the hospital said only one person had tested positive. “As per the nurse seen speaking in the video, the hospital management did not inform the staff about the admission of a CoVID-19 patient,” said a source.

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala tweeted: "Called Maharashtra health minister Shri Rajesh Tope seeking urgent intervention to ensure safety of 40 Covid19 positive Malayalee nurses working at a private hospital in Mumbai."

Suresh Kakani, addl municipal commissioner, health, said they had disinfected hospital, and none was being allowed to enter. “We are planning to shift the positive patients to other hospitals for treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) have written to BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, asking him to look into this matter and take appropriate action against the hospital for not informing its staff about the admission of the corona patient.

“We demand proper training and provision of PPE to nurses who will be handling corona patients at the hospital in future. For now, the BMC should act against the hospital administration for not taking proper care of its nurses,” said Inayat Singh, JSA.