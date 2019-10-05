Mumba Devi seat: BMC’s Singham throws his hat in the ring

Mumbai: Udaykumar Shiroorkar, a retired additional municipal commiss­ioner with the BMC employee filed his nomination on Friday afternoon, from the Mumbadevi constituency, against Pandurang Sakpal of the Shiv Sena who too is contesting for the first time and Amin Amirali Patel of Congress, who is also the sitting MLA.

Shiroorkar is also known as Singham, for taking stern actions against the illegal hawkers and squatting. Wanting to serve the public further, he has made up his mind to make a foray in Maharashtra politics.

Shiroorkar said, the public is aware that he has worked fearlessly against the illegal constructions, encroachments and the hawker menace and they asked him to contest in the poll.

“I am not associated with any political party and will be contesting as an independent. Since I am retired, I have free time to work for the people and my major concern will be to protect the environment.

I know my opponents are strong contenders with good political background, but I am not scared of anyone. I am not asking for votes and I appeal to all those who are wanting to press NOTA, just pause. You now have an option, that is me,” said Shiroorkar.

Shiroorkar has been doing social work for over 20 years. “There are too many issues in the city specially in our B ward. I have some innovative plans which I would definitely work if I get elected,” he said.

