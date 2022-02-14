'Humiliating': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on video of schoolgirls made to remove hijab in Karnataka's Mandya

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took to Twitter to share his views on a video of a teacher asking a girl to remove her hijab before entering the campus amid the ongoing row over Hijab.

Along with his tweet, he attached a video of a school in Karnataka’s Mandya district. In the two-minute long video, a teacher of the Rotary educational society in Mandya asked a girl child student to remove her hijab before entering the campus.

In his tweet, AIMIM chief wrote, “This is humiliating a community,this is what happens when Fundamental Rights are suspended,where is my Dignity. Is this not an attempt to make us Z Category citizens. Power is not eternal BJP must remember.

"Tum zameen pe zulm likh do

Aasmaan pe inquilab likha jayega”

In the video it can be seen that the child turns around for a couple of seconds and then removes the hijab and keeps waiting outside the gate. However, another slightly older student accompanied by a man was stopped by the teacher. While the man is seen arguing with the teacher, another girl in a hijab stops near the teacher.

The teacher then asks the newly arrived girl to wait as well. Meanwhile, three other men also join the conversation. Simultaneously, the first child wears the hijab again and continues to wait next to the group of people.

After the conversation-turned-argument went on for over a minute, the teacher remained adamant that she wouldn’t allow girls inside with their hijabs.

Realising no other option left, the man accompanying the girls told them to remove their hijabs and go inside the campus.

Meanwhile, Congress legislators in Karnataka wore black band today during the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, in protest against the hijab row, accusing the BJP government's role in it, and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru's tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:45 PM IST